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Kylian Mbappe makes honest admission after breaking Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup record, says 'I'd rather play the final...'

Kylian Mbappe broke Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup goals record but admitted the milestone meant little after France's 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff. The France captain said he would have happily traded the historic achievement for a place in the World Cup final, underlining that team success matters more than individual records.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Kylian Mbappe makes honest admission after breaking Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup record, says 'I'd rather play the final...'
Image Credit: X/ Equipe de France

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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