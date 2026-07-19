Kylian Mbappe may have rewritten the FIFA World Cup record books, but the France captain insisted the historic milestone meant little after Les Bleus missed out on another final. The Real Madrid star made an emotional admission following France's 6-4 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff on Saturday (July 18).
The 27-year-old scored twice in Miami to take his overall FIFA World Cup tally to 22 goals, becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer. In doing so, Mbappe moved past Lionel Messi, who had 21 goals before Argentina's final against Spain, while also ending the 2026 edition with 10 goals to lead the Golden Boot race.
However, individual glory was far from Mbappe's mind after the final whistle. "I would have preferred not to be the all-time top scorer and to be playing tomorrow's match. It's good in terms of legacy, but today it's not the first thing on my mind," Mbappe said after the defeat.
The French skipper also acknowledged that Messi could still extend his tally in Sunday's FIFA World Cup final against Spain. "Messi is going to score, that's for sure. I'm just trying to help my team win. When you score a lot of goals at the World Cup, it puts you in a certain category," he added.
France looked set for a heavy defeat after England stormed into a 4-0 lead by half-time. Mbappe sparked hopes of an unlikely comeback with two second-half goals, while Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele also found the net. But Bukayo Saka's hat-trick and Jude Bellingham's late strike ensured England sealed a dramatic 6-4 victory to finish third at the FIFA World Cup.
The defeat was particularly painful for France, who had entered the tournament aiming to reach a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final. Instead, Didier Deschamps' side was beaten 2-0 by Spain in the semi-finals before ending its campaign with defeat in the third-place playoff.
Kylian Mbappe's FIFA World Cup goal tally
FIFA World Cup Goals
2018 4
2022 8
2026 10
Total 22
Despite the disappointment, Mbappe's numbers underline his extraordinary consistency on football's biggest stage. He has now scored 22 FIFA World Cup goals across three editions, becoming the first player to reach that mark and strengthening his legacy as one of the greatest World Cup performers in history. Yet, as the France captain made clear after the match, records cannot replace the chance to compete for football's biggest prize.
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