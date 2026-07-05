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Kylian Mbappe penalty sends France into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals after Paraguay win

 Kylian Mbappé scored his seventh goal of the 2026 edition, slotting home from the penalty spot as two-time winner France overcame Paraguay 1-0 to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Morocco at the FIFA World Cup, remaining on course for another title. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:35 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:35 AM IST
Kylian Mbappe penalty sends France into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals after Paraguay win
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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