/Kylian Mbappe penalty sends France into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals after Paraguay win

"We knew what kind of match to expect. I think it was really good for us to experience a game like that and to see how we handled it. We showed that we're not just a team capable of playing attacking football. Every team uses its own strengths – there's no right or wrong way to play. The only right way is to win. Now we have to focus on Morocco. We're really looking forward to facing them because we know they're a very good team," said Mbappe after the match.