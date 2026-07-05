France have officially booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Paraguay entered the match full of confidence as the tournament's ultimate surprise package after stunning Germany in a penalty shootout during the Round of 32. Their rigid defensive shape frustrated Les Bleus for over an hour, but France's elite quality ultimately broke the deadlock.
In the 70th minute, captain Kylian Mbappe stepped up to convert a crucial penalty, marking his 7th goal of the tournament and keeping him firmly at the top of the Golden Boot race. Despite late pressure from the South Americans, Didier Deschamps' men held onto their narrow lead to keep their dream of a third consecutive World Cup final appearance alive.
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With the Round of 16 hurdle cleared, the bracket has opened up, revealing a clear but highly challenging route to the trophy for Mbappe-led side.
1. Quarterfinals: France vs Morocco
Date: Thursday, July 10, 2026 (1:30 AM IST)
Venue: Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough)
The Matchup: France will face Morocco, who cruised past co-hosts Canada with a dominant 3-0 win in their Round of 16 clash. This sets up a highly anticipated rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal.
2. Semifinals: A European Powerhouse Or Hosts
Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Venue: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium, Arlington)
Potential Opponents: If France overcomes Morocco, they will face the winner of a high-stakes quarterfinal matchup. That opponent will emerge from the survivors of Portugal vs. Spain and USA vs. Belgium.
3. The Final: The Ultimate Showdown
Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026
Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford)
Potential Opponents: Should France make it to the grand finale for the third tournament in a row, they will cross over to face the best team from the opposite side of the bracket - where heavyweights like Lionel Messi's Argentina, Brazil, England, or Colombia are currently battling it out.
France sits in a favorable half of the bracket, with several favorable matchups if they maintain form.
Mbappé Factor: The captain and superstar continues to deliver in big moments.
Tactical Balance: Deschamps’ side blends youth and experience effectively.
Form: Unbeaten in the tournament so far, with clean sheets and clinical finishing.
Squad Depth: Options like Michael Olise and others provide rotation without drop-off.
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