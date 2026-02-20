La Liga Round 25 preview: Real Madrid defend top spot as Barcelona seek response

La Liga heads into its 25th round with a new leader at the summit after Real Madrid moved ahead of Barcelona last weekend. However, the title race remains wide open, with both Spanish giants facing crucial fixtures that could shape the standings in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid Face Tough Test at Osasuna

Real Madrid travel to Pamplona on Saturday to take on Osasuna at the always intimidating El Sadar Stadium. Fresh from a hard-fought 1-0 away victory over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, coach Alvaro Arbeloa is expected to rotate his squad to manage fatigue.

Osasuna enter the clash in strong form, having recorded three wins and two draws in their last five league matches. Much of the spotlight will fall on forward Victor Munoz, who has impressed since arriving from Real Madrid’s B team last summer. At the same time, experienced striker Ante Budimir continues to lead the attack with 11 La Liga goals this season.

Barcelona Look to Fix Defensive Issues

Barcelona return to home turf on Sunday against Levante, with coach Hansi Flick demanding a significant improvement in defence. The Catalan side suffered a heavy Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid and followed it up with a 2-1 La Liga loss to Girona, where defensive lapses proved costly.

With no midweek fixtures, Barcelona will benefit from extra recovery time, although Marcus Rashford and Pedri remain doubts for the match. Levante, meanwhile, arrive struggling near the relegation zone after three consecutive defeats and sit seven points away from safety following a midweek loss to Villarreal.

Villarreal Rise Ahead of Valencia Derby

Villarreal’s recent victory lifted them to third place, three points clear of Atletico Madrid, ahead of Sunday’s derby against Valencia at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Valencia, currently just two points above the relegation zone, will be without suspended defender Jose Copete, while Arnaut Danjuma, Diego Lopez, and Eray Comert remain sidelined through injury.

Atletico Madrid host Espanyol, who are still searching for their first win of 2026. Diego Simeone’s side, however, may rotate players after a demanding 3–3 Champions League play-off draw against Club Brugge, with the decisive second leg looming next week.

Relegation Battles Intensify

Athletic Club open the round against Elche on Friday, aiming for a third straight win to move further away from relegation danger. Dani Vivian returns from injury, though several key players, including Nico Williams, remain unavailable.

Real Betis have an opportunity to close the gap on fourth-placed Atletico Madrid when they host Rayo Vallecano, despite missing Cucho Hernandez and Giovani Lo Celso.

Sevilla, led by coach Matias Almeyda, who begins a seven-match suspension, travels to Getafe needing points urgently in the relegation fight. Meanwhile, Mallorca face Celta Vigo away from home, relying heavily on striker Vedat Muriqi, whose 16 goals account for more than half of the team’s season tally.

Celta Vigo’s preparations are complicated by a midweek Europa League trip to Greece as they attempt to end a four-match winless run in La Liga. The matchday wraps up on Monday as Alaves host Girona, who arrive full of confidence after an impressive victory over Barcelona last weekend, adding further intrigue to an already decisive round in Spain’s top flight.