"I don't know what to say. They were better than us in every part of the game, and they were hungrier than us I think," Cherki remarked following the final whistle. "It is sad because I still believe that we are a better team than them, but this afternoon Spain has been better than us. Even in an off day, we have to be a bit better technically, tactically, in the desire. In so many ways, France was missing everything today. Truly, everything was missing today. We'll be back in four years, and we won't make the same mistakes."