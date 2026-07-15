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'Lack of communication': Kylian Mbappe questions Didier Deschamps' tactics after France's World Cup exit to Spain

Following a disappointing exit from the tournament, French captain Kylian Mbappe cast doubt on the strategic blueprint deployed by manager Didier Deschamps during France's two to zero defeat against Spain in the FIFA World Cup semifinal this past Tuesday.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:33 AM IST
'Lack of communication': Kylian Mbappe questions Didier Deschamps' tactics after France's World Cup exit to Spain
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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