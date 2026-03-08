Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 final: When & where to watch title clash on TV & online

India's Lakshya Sen is on the verge of history as he prepares to face world No. 11 Lin Chun-Yi in the men's singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 on Sunday, March 8.

After a grueling 97-minute semifinal victory over Canada's Victor Lai - battling through both cramps and blisters - Sen has reached his second final at the world's oldest badminton tournament. He had also made the All England Open summit clash back in 2022 but lost out to Viktor Axelsen.

The 24-year-old Sen now aims to become only the third Indian to win the prestigious title, joining the legendary Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This matchup for the summit clash promises intense rallies, powerful smashes, and tactical battles, with Sen's variety in strokes and defense potentially countering Lin's aggressive hitting - especially in the All England's calmer conditions.



ALSO READ: India's record at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IND vs NZ T20 WC 2026 final: Can 'Team India' banish ghosts of 2023 final defeat vs Australia? check history, wins, losses & more

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 Final Broadcast Details

When is Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi final match at the All England Open 2026?

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi final match at the All England Open 2026 will be played on Sunday, March 8).

Where is Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi final match at the All England Open 2026?

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi final match at the All England Open 2026 will be played at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

What time does the Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi final match at the All England Open 2026 start?

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi final match at the All England Open 2026 will start at 5:20 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi final match at the All England Open 2026?

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi final match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi final match at the All England Open 2026?

The live streaming of Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi final match will be available on the JioStar app and website.