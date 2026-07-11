Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal added another remarkable milestone to his rapidly growing career after scripting history during La Roja's 2-1 victory over Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal. While Spain booked their place in the semifinals to face France, the 18-year-old winger etched his name into the record books by becoming the player with the most FIFA World Cup appearances before turning 19.
Although Yamal did not register a goal or an assist, the Barcelona star produced another influential display, constantly troubling Belgium's defence and playing a key role in Spain's attacking dominance throughout the contest.
By featuring against Belgium, Lamine Yamal made his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance at the age of 18 years and 363 days, setting a new tournament record.
The Spain international overtook Norman Whiteside, who represented Northern Ireland five times before turning 19 at the 1982 FIFA World Cup. Brazilian legend Pele, who won the World Cup as a 17-year-old in 1958, made four appearances before celebrating his 19th birthday, while Spain midfielder Gavi also featured four times before reaching the same age.
Most FIFA World Cup Appearances before turning 19
Player Country Matches
Lamine Yamal Spain 6
Norman Whiteside Northern Ireland 5
Pele Brazil 4
Gavi Spain 4
The latest achievement adds to an already memorable tournament for Yamal, who earlier became the second-youngest player to score in FIFA World Cup history, behind only Pele, after finding the net against Saudi Arabia during the group stage.
Spain dominated large phases of the quarterfinal and deservedly took the lead in the 30th minute through Fabian Ruiz, who converted the rebound after Thibaut Courtois kept out Dani Olmo's initial effort.
Belgium responded before the break when Charles De Ketelaere headed home Timothy Castagne's cross to make it 1-1.
The decisive moment arrived in the 88th minute after Courtois was forced off with an injury. His replacement Senne Lammens failed to deal with Pau Cubarsi's long-range strike, allowing substitute Mikel Merino to pounce on the rebound and fire Spain into the semifinals with a dramatic late winner.
Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Yamal was once again Spain's biggest attacking threat.
The teenager recorded 12 touches inside Belgium's penalty area, attempted a match-high six shots, completed four successful take-ons, and became the first player at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to complete 20 successful dribbles.
His all-round display earned him the Player of the Match award, underlining his growing influence on the biggest stage in world football.
Spain will now face France in FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal, with Yamal expected to play a crucial role once again. Having already rewritten multiple age-related records before turning 19, the Barcelona prodigy continues to strengthen his reputation as one of world football's brightest young stars, with another opportunity to make history still awaiting him in the tournament.
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