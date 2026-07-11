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Lamine Yamal creates FIFA World Cup history, breaks Pele and Norman Whiteside record in Spain's win over Belgium

Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal added another remarkable milestone to his rapidly growing career after scripting history during La Roja's 2-1 victory over Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal. While Spain booked their place in the semifinals to face France, the 18-year-old winger etched his name into the record books by becoming the player with the most FIFA World Cup appearances before turning 19. 

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 02:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
Lamine Yamal creates FIFA World Cup history, breaks Pele and Norman Whiteside record in Spain's win over Belgium
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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