/Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi create history; become first set of teenagers to play FIFA World Cup final for same team

In a landmark moment for Spanish football and the global game, teenage Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí have become the first duo of teenagers in football history to start a FIFA World Cup final for the same team, adding another historic chapter to their already remarkable young careers.
Yamal (19 years and 7 days) and Cubarsi (19 years and 179 days) - the Barcelona teenagers - created history When Spain took the pitch against Argentina for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina in New York.
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The selection by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente set up one of the most statistically fascinating matchups ever seen in an international showpiece.
While Spain trusted their teenage core at both ends of the pitch, Argentina countered with immense tournament experience. Lionel Scaloni’s Albiceleste fielded the second-oldest starting lineup in World Cup final history, averaging over 30 years of age, anchored by Lionel Messi.
Prior to July 2026, breaking into a World Cup final as a teenager was a mythic rarity reserved only for the absolute greats of the sport. The Spanish duo became just the fourth and fifth players to achieve the milestone, matching iconic names:
Pelé (1958) - 17 years, 249 days
Giuseppe Bergomi (1982) - 18 years, 201 days
Kylian Mbappé (1918) - 19 years, 178 days
Lamine Yamal (2026) - 19 years, 7 days
Pau Cubarsí (2026) - 19 years, 179 days
Furthermore, Lamine Yamal claimed a solo record of his own, officially becoming the first player in football history to play in both a UEFA European Championship final (Euro 2024) and a FIFA World Cup final as a teenager.
Spain's flawless progression to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final was completely dictated by the maturity of these two young stars.
Cubarsí played like a veteran defensive general, anchoring a backline that kept an incredible six clean sheets out of seven games on their path to New Jersey. Ahead of the final, the 19-year-old had completed 566 passes - trailing only seasoned teammates Rodri and Aymeric Laporte - while leading the entire tournament in completed through balls.
On the flip side, Yamal’s progressive dribbling and calculated final-third play terrorized defenses. It was his brilliant sequence in the semi-final that won the crucial penalty against France, setting up La Roja for their 2-0 triumph to book their tickets to the finale.
Regardless of the match's ultimate scoreline, the 2026 World Cup will forever be remembered as the moment Spain showed the world that if you are good enough, you are never too young.
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