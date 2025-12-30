/Lamine Yamal surpasses Lionel Messi, becomes 8th youngest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history

In a dazzling display of youthful brilliance, 18-year-old Lamine Yamal scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal just 10 minutes into Spain’s Group H clash against Saudi Arabia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. The strike helped Spain cruise to a commanding 4-0 victory, propelling them to the top of the group with four points after an opening draw against Cape Verde.
Yamal, starting his first World Cup match, slid in at the far post to convert a chance created by Mikel Oyarzabal, calmly finishing with his right foot from close range. Oyarzabal later added a quickfire brace, and a Saudi own goal completed the rout.
At 18 years and 343 days old, Yamal etched his name into World Cup folklore as the eighth-youngest goalscorer in the tournament’s illustrious history. He surpassed Lionel Messi (who was 18 years and 357 days when he scored his first World Cup goal) by 14 days.
All-Time Youngest FIFA World Cup Goalscorers
1st) Pele – 17 years & 239 days
2nd) Manuel Rosas – 18 years & 93 days
3rd) Gavi – 18 years & 110 days
4th) Ibrahim Mbaye – 18 years & 143 days
5th) Michael Owen – 18 years & 190 days
6th) Nicolae Kovacs – 18 years & 197 days
7th) Dmitri Sychev – 18 years & 231 days
8th) Lamine Yamal – 18 years & 343 days
9th) Lionel Messi – 18 years & 357 days
10th) Julian Green – 19 years & 25 days
Furthermore, Yamal joins Brazilian icon Pelé as one of the very few players aged 18 or younger to score the opening goal of a World Cup match. Pelé accomplished the feat as a 17-year-old against Wales back in 1958.
The milestone also secures Yamal another staggering piece of history: he is now the youngest player ever to score in both a UEFA European Championship and a FIFA World Cup, following his breathtaking breakout campaign at Euro 2024 when he was just 16.
Yamal's historic achievement is even more remarkable considering his race against time just to make the tournament. A serious hamstring injury sustained in late April while playing for Barcelona left his World Cup dreams hanging in the balance.
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente showed ultimate faith by naming him to the final 26-man roster in May, allowing the teenager to gradually work his way back to full fitness.
After a cautious 71st-minute cameo off the bench in Spain’s opening 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, Yamal was handed his first World Cup start against Saudi Arabia. He needed just 11 minutes to vindicate his manager's trust.
Spain remains entirely unbeaten in all 21 matches that Lamine Yamal has started, further cementing his status as the invaluable catalyst for La Roja's golden new generation.
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