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Lamine Yamal warns France ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final: 'They should fear us'

Lamine Yamal fired a bold warning to France ahead of Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, insisting Didier Deschamps' side should be the ones fearing the European champions.The Barcelona star also backed Spain to stick to their attacking style and said past victories over France give his team confidence heading into the blockbuster clash.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 08:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Lamine Yamal warns France ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final: 'They should fear us'
Image Credit: IANS

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