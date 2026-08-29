/Lando Norris extends McLaren contract until 2030, commits long-term future to F1 team

The extension will see Norris remain with the Papayas for more than a decade, having joined them as a test and development driver in 2017 and earned a promotion to the grid in 2019. "I'm very, very excited. McLaren's been my home since the very, very beginning of my career in Formula 1 and I want it to stay that way for as long as possible. We've had a great few years, and I'm confident we can achieve that many more times. So I want to stay," Norris said in his first reaction to the development, as quoted by F1.