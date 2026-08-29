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Lando Norris extends McLaren contract until 2030, commits long-term future to F1 team

Lando Norris has signed a contract extension with McLaren that will keep him at the team until at least 2030. The reigning F1 champion has committed his long-term future to the Papaya squad, with an option beyond 2030 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Lando Norris extends McLaren contract until 2030, commits long-term future to F1 team
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Lando Norris extends McLaren contract until 2030, commits long-term future to F1 team
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