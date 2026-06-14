/'Like a Dictatorship': Gary Neville destroys FIFA over controversial offside penalty that rescued Switzerland vs Qatar, FIFA responds

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has witnessed its first major officiating controversy during a highly tense Group B match between Switzerland and Qatar. The match concluded in a 1 1 draw with goals from Breel Embolo and Miro Muheim, but the penalty decision that saved Switzerland from defeat has sparked an intense global debate.
Pundits and fans worldwide are questioning why the newly introduced semi automated offside system was not used to review the play immediately leading up to the penalty.
The Penalty Decision and Offside Debate
The controversial moment unfolded when Switzerland's Remo Freuler was brought down inside the 18 yard box. The referee pointed to the spot, allowing striker Breel Embolo to convert the penalty. However, video replays strongly suggest that Freuler was in an offside position before the foul was committed.
Under current football rules, if an attacking player is offside before a foul occurs, the offside offense takes precedence and no penalty should be awarded.
Despite FIFA heavily promoting their robust semi automated offside mechanism before the tournament, the Video Assistant Referee team did not intervene, leaving fans and commentators entirely in the dark.
Gary Neville Criticizes FIFA over Lack of Transparency
The lack of video evidence and official explanation drew fierce criticism from former England international and ITV pundit Gary Neville, who demanded immediate clarity from the governing body.
"We all think it here," Neville stated on ITV during the broadcast. "Everybody at home thinks it. FIFA are the host broadcaster and they have the semi-automatic decision that they can show us. There is a massive question over that because it is offside in my eyes until they prove to me otherwise."
Neville contrasted this incident with a previous match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, where Canada's striker Tani Oluwaseyi was flagged offside before a collision with goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj. In that instance, FIFA quickly broadcasted a semi automated three dimensional animation to verify the decision, even though the on field referee did not use the VAR monitor.
"It's like a dictatorship, this," Neville added. "The idea that they hold this evidence internally and don't show fans of countries who are playing in tournaments is absolutely ridiculous."
"To not show the evidence of an offside: prove to us that it's offside! Show it straight away. Why not have transparency?" the pundit concluded.
FIFA Statement
"During the Qatar vs. Switzerland match in the San Francisco Bay Area, a brief technical outage prevented the onside animation graphic from being generated ahead of the penalty awarded to Switzerland in the 14th minute. The issue was quickly resolved. The workflow of the VAR was not affected by this issue and followed the normal procedure in checking the on-field decision. The lines used by the VAR to check the position of the relevant players did not show the attacking player to be in an offside position in either of the two situations immediately before the penalty decision".
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