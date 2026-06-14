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'Like a Dictatorship': Gary Neville destroys FIFA over controversial offside penalty that rescued Switzerland vs Qatar, FIFA responds

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has witnessed its first major officiating controversy during a highly tense Group B match between Switzerland and Qatar. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 08:56 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
'Like a Dictatorship': Gary Neville destroys FIFA over controversial offside penalty that rescued Switzerland vs Qatar, FIFA responds
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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