Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Linda Noskova creates history, becomes youngest Wimbledon champion since 2011

Linda Noskova creates history, becomes youngest Wimbledon champion since 2011

At 21 years old, Linda Noskova became the youngest Wimbledon champion since her idol, Czech legend Petra Kvitova, who watched Noskova's triumph from the Royal Box after winning the first of her two Wimbledon titles in 2011.  

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 01:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 01:37 AM IST
Linda Noskova creates history, becomes youngest Wimbledon champion since 2011
Image Credit: @Wimbledon/X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Linda Noskova creates history, becomes youngest Wimbledon champion since 2011
Linda Noskova8 min ago
2
India vs England1 hr ago
3
India vs England1 hr ago
4
Bihar Bypoll2 hrs ago
5
Lionel Messi2 hrs ago