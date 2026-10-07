Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with resounding win over Benin, emotional celebrations

Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with resounding win over Benin, emotional celebrations

Lionel Messi's farewell to Argentina was celebrated in grand style, befitting a historic night, with live music, tributes, lights, drones, and a spectacular artistic display before, during, and after the match against Benin.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with resounding win over Benin, emotional celebrations
Image Credit: @AFASeleccionEN/X

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with resounding win over Benin, emotional celebrations
2
3
4
5