/Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with resounding win over Benin, emotional celebrations

"“It’s very difficult to say anything, there are so many emotions. The first thing I think about is my dad. All I can do is express my gratitude. Playing for the Argentine national team is the best thing that can happen to you. It was the best thing that ever happened to me. I experienced one of the best moments of my career here, when we returned to play after winning the championship. It was the most wonderful thing that ever happened to me,” he recalled about that celebration at the Monumental Stadium after Qatar 2022.