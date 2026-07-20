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Lionel Messi breaks down in tears after Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat; AFA shares emotional tribute: 'Your tears are our...'

Argentina captain Lionel Messi broke down after the World Cup final loss to Spain in what could be his last appearance on football's biggest stage. The AFA responded with a heartfelt message for the legendary forward.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Lionel Messi breaks down in tears after Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat; AFA shares emotional tribute: 'Your tears are our...'
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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