Lionel Messi was left heartbroken after Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain, with the veteran forward breaking down in tears after the final whistle. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) later paid an emotional tribute to its captain, thanking him for his unforgettable contribution to the national team.
Lionel Messi's dream of defending Argentina's FIFA World Cup crown ended in heartbreaking fashion after Spain edged La Albiceleste 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
While substitute Ferran Torres scored the match-winning goal in the 106th minute to hand Spain their second World Cup title, he emotional scenes involving Messi after the final whistle became one of the defining moments of the night.
After collecting his runners-up medal, Messi walked towards the section occupied by Argentina supporters before breaking down in tears.
The 39-year-old stood in front of the travelling fans for several moments as they applauded their captain despite the painful defeat. The emotional images quickly spread across social media, with supporters across the world paying tribute to the Argentine legend.
Lionel Messi, Arjantin taraftarlarının tezahüratıyla duygulanıyor. pic.twitter.com/FkN2VjlUSm— Messi Anıları (@messianilari) July 19, 2026
The final is widely expected to be Messi's last appearance at a FIFA World Cup after an extraordinary international career that included six World Cup campaigns.
Soon after the defeat, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) shared an emotional message for Messi on social media, thanking him for everything he has done for the national team. "Your tears are our tears, Captain. You gave us the greatest joys of our lives. Thank you for the dedication, for the magic, and for giving it your all until the very last second. We love you forever, Leo."
The tribute resonated with millions of Argentina supporters as the team reflected on another memorable World Cup campaign despite falling short in the final.
Argentina entered the final hoping to become the first men's team in more than six decades to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.
However, Spain controlled large phases of the contest and eventually broke the deadlock in extra time through Ferran Torres after Nico Williams' assist.
Argentina also had to play extra time with 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off following his second yellow card, making the task even more difficult for Lionel Scaloni's side.
Although the trophy slipped away, Messi once again delivered an outstanding tournament for Argentina.
The veteran captain finished the FIFA World Cup 2026 with eight goals and four assists after guiding Argentina to a second consecutive final. Across his World Cup career, Messi featured in three finals, winning the title in 2022 before ending his final campaign as runner-up in 2026.
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