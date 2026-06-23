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Lionel Messi breaks FIFA World Cup all-time goals record, says 'I'm not thinking about my age...'

Lionel Messi made FIFA World Cup history by becoming the tournament's all-time top scorer with 18 goals in Argentina's victory over Austria. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said he remains focused on fitness rather than his age as Argentina continue their title defence.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
Lionel Messi breaks FIFA World Cup all-time goals record, says 'I'm not thinking about my age...'
Image Credit: IANS

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