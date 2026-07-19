/Lionel Messi can rewrite FIFA World Cup history in final against Spain; top records Argentina captain can break

Lionel Messi will have another date with destiny when Argentina take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday. While the defending champions will be aiming to retain the title, the match could also see the Argentina captain add several historic milestones to his already glittering World Cup career.
At 39, Messi has enjoyed one of the finest tournaments of his career, scoring eight goals and providing four assists to guide Argentina into a second successive World Cup final. Although the veteran has not confirmed whether this will be his final appearance at the tournament, Sunday's clash presents an opportunity to break or equal several major FIFA World Cup records.
Messi is set to become the oldest outfield player to feature in a FIFA World Cup final. The overall record belongs to Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff, who played in the 1982 final at the age of 40 years and 133 days. However, Messi will surpass all outfield players when he takes the field against Spain.
If he scores, Messi will also become the oldest goalscorer in a FIFA World Cup final, surpassing Sweden's Nils Liedholm, who was 35 years and 264 days old when he scored in the 1958 final.
The 2026 summit clash will be Messi's third FIFA World Cup final after featuring in the 2014 and 2022 editions. If he starts against Spain, he will equal Brazil legend Cafu's record of appearing in three FIFA World Cup finals.
Messi led Argentina to the title in Qatar in 2022 and now has the chance to become the first player in history to captain his country to two FIFA World Cup triumphs. Several players have won two World Cups, but none has lifted the trophy twice as captain.
Messi has registered 12 goal contributions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with eight goals and four assists. The record since detailed records began in 1966 is held by Germany's Gerd Müller, who recorded 13 goal contributions (10 goals and three assists) at the 1970 tournament.
A goal or an assist in the final would see Messi equal Muller's tally, while two goal contributions would give him the outright record.
Messi scored twice in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France. Another brace against Spain would see him equal Kylian Mbappe's record of four goals in FIFA World Cup finals.
The Argentina captain has already scored two direct free-kick goals in FIFA World Cup history. Another free-kick goal in the final would make him the outright record-holder.
Record What Messi needs
Oldest outfield player in a World Cup final Play vs Spain
Oldest scorer in a World Cup final Score vs Spain
Joint-most World Cup final appearances Play in his third final (equals Cafu)
First captain to win two World Cups Argentina beat Spain
Most goal contributions in a single World Cup (since 1966) 1 to equal, 2 to break Gerd Müller's record
Joint-most goals in World Cup finals Score twice to equal Kylian Mbappe
Most World Cup free-kick goals Score one direct free kick
Whether or not this proves to be Messi's final FIFA World Cup appearance, Sunday's showdown against Spain offers the Argentina captain another opportunity to strengthen his legacy. A victory would not only help Argentina defend the title but could also see the 39-year-old leave the global stage with several iconic records to his name.
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