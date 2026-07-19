/Lionel Messi can rewrite FIFA World Cup history in final against Spain; top records Argentina captain can break

Oldest outfield player in a World Cup final Play vs Spain

Oldest scorer in a World Cup final Score vs Spain

Joint-most World Cup final appearances Play in his third final (equals Cafu)

First captain to win two World Cups Argentina beat Spain

Most goal contributions in a single World Cup (since 1966) 1 to equal, 2 to break Gerd Müller's record

Joint-most goals in World Cup finals Score twice to equal Kylian Mbappe

Most World Cup free-kick goals Score one direct free kick



Whether or not this proves to be Messi's final FIFA World Cup appearance, Sunday's showdown against Spain offers the Argentina captain another opportunity to strengthen his legacy. A victory would not only help Argentina defend the title but could also see the 39-year-old leave the global stage with several iconic records to his name.