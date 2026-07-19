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Lionel Messi can rewrite FIFA World Cup history in final against Spain; top records Argentina captain can break

Lionel Messi is set to add another chapter to his legendary World Cup career as Argentina face Spain in the 2026 final. The Argentina captain could break or equal several historic FIFA World Cup records in the title clash.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
Lionel Messi can rewrite FIFA World Cup history in final against Spain; top records Argentina captain can break
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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