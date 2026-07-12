/Lionel Messi creates FIFA World Cup history, becomes first-ever footballer to...

In a moment that further cements his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi has become the first player in FIFA World Cup history to register 10 career assists. The 39-year-old maestro achieved the historic milestone during Argentina's dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals at Arrowhead Stadium.
The record-breaking assist arrived early in the 10th minute of the contest. With Argentina pressing, Messi curled a trademark, pinpoint corner kick into the heart of the Swiss penalty area, finding the arriving Alexis Mac Allister, who powered home a header, giving Argentina the lead.
With this moment, Messi surpassed previous benchmarks and stood alone at the top of the all-time World Cup assists list (records tracked since 1966).
ALSO READ: Lamine Yamal warns France ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final: 'They should fear us'
Lionel Messi's creative masterclass further separates him from the finest creators the tournament has ever seen. By reaching double digits, Messi now leads his legendary compatriot Maradona by two assists, a fitting tribute as Argentina continues its quest for back-to-back World Cup titles.
Rank Player Country World Cup Assists
1. Lionel Messi Argentina 10
2. Diego Maradona Argentina 8
3. Pierre Littbarski Germany 7
4. Grzegorz Lato Poland 7
5. Ivan Perisic England 6
6. David Beckham England 6
7. Pelé Brazil 6
8. Thomas Häßler Germany 6
9. Bastian Schweinsteiger Germany 6
10. Thomas Müller Germany 6
What makes Messi's record truly staggering is his unprecedented longevity. Having now recorded two assists in the 2026 tournament (following his 9th assist set up for Cristian Romero against Egypt in the Round of 16), Messi has successfully generated an assist in six consecutive World Cup tournaments - stretching all the way back to his debut as a teenager in 2006.
2006: 1 assist
2010: 1 assist
2014: 1 assist
2018: 2 assists
2022: 3 assists (part of the triumphant campaign)
2026: Ongoing contributions, with the 10th assist sealing the record
Coupled with his record-breaking 21 World Cup goals, Messi's 10th assist cements his statistical case as the most dominant attacking force to ever grace the competition.
With a highly anticipated semifinal clash against England next on the horizon, the legendary number 10 has the chance to extend his history-making numbers even further as Argentina looks to defend their crown.
This latest feat adds to Messi's unparalleled World Cup resume, which already includes the Golden Ball in 2022, the most goals in tournament history, and leading Argentina to glory in Qatar.
Even at an age when most players have retired, Messi continues to redefine excellence with his vision, creativity, and leadership.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.