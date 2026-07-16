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Lionel Messi creates history, becomes 1st player in 96 years to...

Argentina will face Spain in the final on July 19 (local time), while England will meet France in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
Lionel Messi creates history, becomes 1st player in 96 years to...
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