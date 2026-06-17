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Lionel Messi creates history in FIFA World Cup 2026 vs Algeria, breaks Maradona's record

From his early days as a teenage prodigy in 2006 to his historic, record-shattering campaign at the 2026 edition, the Argentine icon has consistently redefined what is possible on football's grandest stage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
Lionel Messi creates history in FIFA World Cup 2026 vs Algeria, breaks Maradona's record
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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