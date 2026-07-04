Lionel Messi has officially overtaken Diego Maradona to secure the position of the all-time leader in World Cup assists during a tense match between Argentina and Cape Verde. The captain of the Argentine national team now stands alone at the peak of the historical rankings by providing nine assists, which is one more than the iconic Diego Armando Maradona.
Messi, who is already established as the record holder for the highest number of goals scored in World Cup history, continues to shatter expectations regarding his age at the 2026 tournament.
Lionel Messi Rewrites Football History in 2026
Lionel Messi continues to forge an unparalleled legacy at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Inter Miami forward has firmly cemented his place even deeper within the rich folklore of the tournament by officially becoming the top assist provider in the history of the competition.
The 39 year old leader of the Argentine squad now occupies the solo spot at the top of the historical leaderboard with a total of nine career assists, outstripping the legendary Diego Armando Maradona by a single assist. This monumental, record-breaking milestone took place during the intense battle between Argentina and Cape Verde. In that game, a highly accurate delivery from Messi forced an own goal, which was subsequently and officially credited to his name as an assist.
Defying Age Expectations
Already holding the absolute record for the most goals ever scored in the tournament, Messi continues to transcend standard expectations for a player of his age during this 2026 edition. This latest landmark adds a magnificent new chapter to an extraordinary international journey, a career that notably features his leadership in guiding Argentina to ultimate global glory back in 2022.
In the meantime, Argentina successfully secured their ticket to the Round of 16 for the current edition following a grueling and hard-fought triumph against Cape Verde. The underdog team tested the reigning world champions well past their expected limits, yet the squad led by Messi successfully navigated the challenge to secure their progression into the subsequent phase of the tournament.
Other records in the same game
By finding the net against goalkeeper Vozinha in the 29th minute, Messi became the first player in football history to score in eight consecutive FIFA World Cup matches.
The Argentine captain also climbed to the top of the tournament's all time assists chart. His involvement in the move that led to Argentina's decisive own goal saw him register his ninth World Cup assist, taking him past the legendary Diego Maradona to become the outright leader in the competition's history.
Messi's opening goal also elevated him to 12 direct goal contributions in FIFA World Cup knockout matches, comprising six goals and six assists. In doing so, he moved ahead of both Pelé and Kylian Mbappé to record the highest number of goal involvements in World Cup knockout games since 1966.
Another milestone followed as Messi became the first footballer ever to score seven or more goals in two different FIFA World Cup editions. After netting seven times during Argentina's triumphant 2022 campaign, his strike against Cape Verde ensured he reached the same landmark once again in the 2026 tournament.
The 39 year old played the full 120 minutes of the demanding Round of 32 encounter and finished with seven shots, including six on target. He also delivered the decisive cross in the 111th minute of extra time that deflected off Diney for the match winning own goal.
Argentina's victory secured their place in the Round of 16, where they will face Egypt on July 7, 2026.
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