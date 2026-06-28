/Lionel Messi creates FIFA World Cup history, becomes first player to score in seven consecutive matches

Argentina captain Lionel Messi added yet another extraordinary milestone to his glittering career after becoming the first footballer in history to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches. The record-breaking feat came during Argentina's 3-1 victory over Jordan in their final Group J fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Saturday.
The 39-year-old came off the bench in the second half and found the net with a trademark free-kick, helping Argentina maintain their perfect record in the tournament while extending his remarkable run on football's biggest stage.
With his goal against Jordan, Messi surpassed two legendary names in World Cup history, France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho, who had each scored in six successive World Cup matches during the 1958 and 1970 tournaments respectively.
The Argentina skipper is now the only player to have scored in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup appearances, further strengthening his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.
Messi's incredible scoring streak began during Argentina's Round of 16 clash against Australia at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
He followed that up with goals against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and Croatia in the semi-finals before producing a memorable brace in the final against France as Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has carried that form into the 2026 edition, scoring a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria before adding another goal against Jordan.
Argentina secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Jordan in Arlington, Texas, to finish top of Group J with a perfect nine points from three matches.
Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a superb free-kick before Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 31st minute.
Jordan briefly threatened a comeback when Mousa Al-Tamari scored in the 55th minute, the first goal Argentina have conceded in the tournament. However, Messi sealed the victory in the 80th minute after coming on as a substitute, curling a free-kick through the defensive wall.
The reigning world champions finished the group stage with three wins from three matches and an impressive goal difference after outscoring their opponents 8-1.
The strike against Jordan also took Messi's overall FIFA World Cup tally to 19 goals, extending his own record as the competition's all-time leading scorer. The Argentine superstar nearly added another in stoppage time but was denied after another dangerous free-kick attempt from a tight angle.
Having topped Group J, Argentina will now face Cape Verde in the Round of 32 on July 4, while Jordan bows out after losing all three of their group-stage matches.
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