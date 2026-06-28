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Lionel Messi creates FIFA World Cup history, becomes first player to score in seven consecutive matches

Lionel Messi created FIFA World Cup history by becoming the first player ever to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches, extending a remarkable streak that began at Qatar 2022. The Argentina captain achieved the feat with a stunning free-kick against Jordan, while also taking his record World Cup goal tally to 19 as the reigning champions advanced to the knockout stage with a perfect group-stage record.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Lionel Messi creates FIFA World Cup history, becomes first player to score in seven consecutive matches
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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