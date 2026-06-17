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Lionel Messi escapes red card? Argentina star's challenge sparks debate despite hat-trick heroics

Lionel Messi's historic hat-trick against Algeria helped Argentina begin their FIFA World Cup title defence with a commanding 3-0 win and draw level with Miroslav Klose's all-time scoring record. However, the Argentine captain also found himself at the centre of controversy after escaping punishment for a challenge on Algeria defender Aissa Mandi.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Lionel Messi escapes red card? Argentina star's challenge sparks debate despite hat-trick heroics
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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