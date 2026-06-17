/Lionel Messi escapes red card? Argentina star's challenge sparks debate despite hat-trick heroics

Lionel Messi enjoyed a record-breaking night as Argentina began the defence of their FIFA World Cup crown with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Algeria in their Group J opener. The Argentine captain scored a sensational hat-trick to draw level with Miroslav Klose's all-time FIFA World Cup scoring record of 16 goals.
However, despite the historic feat, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner found himself at the centre of controversy following a challenge on Algeria defender Aissa Mandi.
The incident sparked a fierce debate on social media, with opinions split over whether Messi should have been sent off. While several fans believed the challenge deserved a straight red card, others argued that the tackle did not involve enough force to warrant more than a booking.
One user simply wrote, "That's a red," while another defended the decision, saying the challenge merited "at most a yellow card" and lacked the intensity required for a dismissal.
Messi should have been shown a red card.— World Cup 2026 (@WorldCupMedia_) June 17, 2026
A shocking decision from the referee. pic.twitter.com/ki7Po9MpSE
Under the Laws of the Game, a red card is typically issued for serious foul play, violent conduct or challenges involving excessive force. The match officials determined that Messi's challenge did not meet the threshold for a dismissal and therefore opted against taking further action beyond awarding a free kick.
Video Assistant Referee (VAR) also reviewed the incident and did not recommend an on-field review, indicating that officials did not consider the referee's decision to be a clear and obvious error.
The controversy did little to derail Messi's night as the Argentine superstar went on to complete the first FIFA World Cup hat-trick of his career. His three goals took his tally in the tournament to 16, drawing him level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.
Speaking after the match, Messi played down the significance of the milestone. "It's an honour. Mbappe and Ronaldo are there, but those numbers don't mean anything. They're just statistics. Ronaldo is one of the greatest, and he's not in first place, so it's just one statistic," Messi said, as quoted by Argentine newspaper La Nacion.
The 38-year-old also praised his side's performance after beginning their title defence with a convincing victory. "We were well-positioned when we had the ball, and we managed the game very well. We had the experience of the last one, and nobody gives anything away," he said.
While the debate surrounding the challenge on Aissa Mandi is unlikely to disappear anytime soon, Messi's record-equalling hat-trick ensured another memorable chapter in his extraordinary World Cup career.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.