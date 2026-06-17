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Lionel Messi in tears after goal against Algeria; reveals reason behind emotional moment in Argentina's World Cup opener

Lionel Messi's fiery start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 silenced all his critics as the Argentina captain delivered a stunning hat-trick in the defending champions commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 04:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Lionel Messi in tears after goal against Algeria; reveals reason behind emotional moment in Argentina's World Cup opener
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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