/Lionel Messi in tears after goal against Algeria; reveals reason behind emotional moment in Argentina's World Cup opener

Lionel Messi's fiery start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 silenced all his critics as the Argentina captain delivered a stunning hat-trick in the defending champions commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
But it wasn't just Messi's goals that grabbed attention. Moments after opening the scoring in the 17th minute, the 38-year-old was seen wiping away tears, leaving fans across the world wondering what had triggered the emotional reaction.
Speaking after the match, Messi revealed that his tears had nothing to do with football and were instead linked to personal struggles he had faced in recent days. "Honestly, completely unrelated to the sport, I went through some difficult, complicated days," Messi said.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner did not reveal further details but thanked his teammates and the Argentina delegation for helping him through a challenging period. "I'm grateful to the entire delegation, to my teammates. They were always there for me. They gave me a lot of strength to get through this," he added.
The hat-trick was important for several reasons. It was the first World Cup hat-trick of Messi's illustrious career and took his tally in the tournament to 16 goals, drawing him level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.
Despite the historic feat, Messi played down the significance of the record. "It's an honour to be there because of what it means to stand alongside Klose and the others. But in the end, it's just a statistic and nothing more," Messi said.
The Argentine also pointed out that stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo have their own remarkable achievements, insisting that records are secondary to team success.
Messi admitted that he is cherishing every moment of this phase of his career. "It makes me very happy to have lived through everything that came my way. What I'm experiencing now is the cherry on top. I'm very happy and grateful for this wonderful group," he said.
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni once again struggled to find words to describe his captain's brilliance. "I am at a loss for words about Leo. What can I say? He's incredible," Scaloni said after the match.
Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul labelled Messi "a beast", while Alexis Mac Allister insisted the veteran remains the heartbeat of the Argentine side.
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