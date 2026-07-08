Defending champions Argentina kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 title defence alive with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday. Trailing by two goals for much of the contest, Lionel Messi once again stepped up on the biggest stage, scoring once and setting up another as Argentina scripted one of the most dramatic turnarounds of the tournament.
The victory sends Lionel Scaloni's side into the quarterfinals after surviving yet another major scare, just days after their hard-fought win over Cape Verde.
Egypt made the brighter start and silenced the Argentine supporters in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim rose highest to head home and give the African side an early advantage.
Argentina were handed the perfect opportunity to equalise before half-time after winning a penalty. However, Messi failed to convert from the spot as Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied the Argentine captain, keeping Egypt ahead heading into the break.
The underdogs extended their advantage in the second half when Mostafa Ziko found the back of the net to make it 2-0, leaving the defending champions staring at a shock exit from the tournament.
Just when Argentina looked destined for elimination, Messi sparked an extraordinary fightback. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered a pinpoint cross into the box for Cristian Romero, who headed home to pull one back and breathe life into Argentina's campaign.
Moments later, Messi made amends for his earlier penalty miss by scoring the equaliser, bringing Argentina level at 2-2 and completely shifting the momentum of the contest. With extra time looming, Argentina completed the comeback in stoppage time as Enzo Fernandez headed home the winning goal to seal a memorable 3-2 victory.
Messi's goal took his tally to eight goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026, moving him clear at the top of the Golden Boot standings.
Despite missing from the penalty spot earlier in the match, the Argentina captain once again proved decisive in a knockout fixture, contributing both a goal and an assist to rescue his side from the brink of elimination.
The dramatic win ensures Argentina remain on course to defend their World Cup crown after overcoming another stern test in the knockout stage.
Egypt came within touching distance of a historic quarterfinal appearance after building a two-goal cushion, but Argentina's late resurgence, inspired by Messi, ultimately ended their memorable World Cup campaign.
With momentum once again on their side, the reigning champions now advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals, where they will continue their pursuit of back-to-back world titles.
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