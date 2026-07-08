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Lionel Messi leads Argentina's stunning comeback to beat Egypt 3-2, reach FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals

Lionel Messi overcame a missed penalty to score and provide an assist as Argentina fought back from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash. Cristian Romero and Enzo Fernandez also found the net as the defending champions completed a dramatic comeback to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
Lionel Messi leads Argentina's stunning comeback to beat Egypt 3-2, reach FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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