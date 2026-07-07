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Lionel Messi misses penalty again! Argentina star sets unwanted FIFA World Cup record against Egypt

Lionel Messi missed a crucial penalty against Egypt in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, with goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir producing a brilliant save. The miss saw the Argentine captain register an unwanted record for the most penalty misses in FIFA World Cup history (excluding shootouts).

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Lionel Messi misses penalty again! Argentina star sets unwanted FIFA World Cup record against Egypt
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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