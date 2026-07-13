/Lionel Messi on cusp of history, set to face England for first time at FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal

In what promises to be one of the most anticipated matches in World Cup history, defending champions Argentina will take on England in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta on Wednesday night.
For Lionel Messi, the clash carries extra significance: at 39 years old, the Argentine legend will finally face England for the first time in his storied senior international career.
Having conquered the footballing world, shattered scoring records, and faced every other World Cup-winning nation, the Three Lions have remained the elusive missing piece on Messi's international resume.
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Despite 205 caps for Argentina and countless battles against top nations, Messi has never lined up against England. The two football powerhouses have avoided each other at senior level throughout his era, making this World Cup showdown in Atlanta a long-overdue spectacle.
Messi himself described the occasion as "special."
"It's special because they're a great team, a powerhouse, and it's always nice to play a team like that, a match of this kind," Messi told reporters after Argentina's 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Switzerland in extra time on Saturday.
Argentina advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals with a gritty 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland in Kansas City. Messi, though quieter by his standards against the Swiss, still provided an assist and continues to lead the tournament with eight goals.
Defending champions Argentina remain formidable, blending Messi's genius with a solid squad featuring Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, and a resilient defense. Manager Lionel Scaloni’s side has shown the character of champions, overcoming challenges to keep their dream of back-to-back titles alive.
England booked their place with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Norway, inspired by Jude Bellingham. Under Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions have grown into the tournament, with Harry Kane leading the line and a midfield featuring Bellingham’s dynamism.
England will look to neutralize Messi through disciplined marking and exploit any gaps in Argentina’s midfield. Tuchel’s tactical acumen could prove key in containing the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
At 39 years old, Lionel Messi is not just participating; he is driving Argentina's title defense. During the group stage, Messi struck a brace against Austria to surpass Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 World Cup goals.
Messi now stands alone at the top of the mountain with 21 career World Cup goals. He is also the joint-top scorer of the 2026 tournament with 8 goals, locked in a fierce Golden Boot race with France's Kylian Mbappe.
A place in the final awaits the winner, with either France or Spain lying in wait on the other side of the bracket. For Messi, this could be one of his last shots at World Cup glory. For England, it’s a chance to end Argentina’s reign and reach their first final since 1966.
The match kicks off at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15. Global audiences are braced for a classic: tactical battles, individual brilliance, and the weight of history.
As Messi stands on the cusp of yet another milestone, one thing is certain: football fans around the world are in for an unforgettable night.
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