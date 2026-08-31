/Lionel Messi retires from International football, bids emotional farewell to Argentina

Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to his extraordinary journey with the Argentina national team. The 39-year-old confirmed his decision in an emotional Instagram post, saying he had thought extensively about his future after the final before deciding to step away from the national team.
Messi described the decision as painful but said he understood that the time had come to close the chapter.
In his emotional message to Argentina fans, Messi wrote, "After this time that has passed since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team... It was a decision that hurt and still hurts in my soul, but I understand that this is the right time. I swear to you that I always gave everything, not only in recent years when we won everything, but throughout my entire journey. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you joy and make you proud to be Argentine through football.
There is little time left and chapters are closing, and this is one that hurts me a lot. I love, loved and will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had; I have nothing more to give. Besides, there are some very talented young players coming through who deserve to be there.
Thank you for all the love and support over these 20 years. I am going to miss hearing you from inside. Now I will be one of you, always supporting and cheering from the outside, in the good times and the bad, even more so.
Thank you to my family for always being there and for accompanying me on this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and official whom I had the opportunity to share this journey with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments that will remain alive forever.
I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you, together with my teammates, moments we dreamed of. It was crazy to have experienced all of this with you. I love you!
Thank you, God, for making me Argentine.
Vamos Argentina!
These words were written on July 21, two days after the final. "Today, after what happened with my father, I am even more convinced than before.
Messi leaves the Argentina national team after a career that saw him finally achieve the major international honours that had eluded him for years. He captained Argentina to the 2021 Copa América title, followed by the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. He then helped La Albiceleste win another Copa América title in 2024. His international career established him as one of Argentina’s greatest-ever footballers and brought an end to years of debate over his legacy with the national team.
Messi’s announcement applies to his international career and does not signal the end of his professional playing career. The Argentine superstar will continue his club career with Inter Miami, where he remains a key figure in Major League Soccer. With his decision to step away from Argentina, one of the most iconic chapters in international football has now come to an end.
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