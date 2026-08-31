/Lionel Messi retires from International football, bids emotional farewell to Argentina

In his emotional message to Argentina fans, Messi wrote, "After this time that has passed since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team... It was a decision that hurt and still hurts in my soul, but I understand that this is the right time. I swear to you that I always gave everything, not only in recent years when we won everything, but throughout my entire journey. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you joy and make you proud to be Argentine through football.