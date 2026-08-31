Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Lionel Messi retires from International football, bids emotional farewell to Argentina

Lionel Messi retires from International football, bids emotional farewell to Argentina

Messi has announced his retirement from international football after a remarkable 20-year journey with Argentina. The Argentine legend bid an emotional farewell to the national team, saying, "I have nothing more to give."

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
Lionel Messi retires from International football, bids emotional farewell to Argentina
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Lionel Messi retires from International football, bids emotional farewell to Argentina
2
3
4
5