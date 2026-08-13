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Lionel Messi returns to football after Father’s death, but his emotional message leaves fans worried

Argentina football team talisman Lionel Messi stepped back onto the pitch amid mounting uncertainty surrounding his professional future, which follows the recent passing of his father and longtime representative, Jorge Messi.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 08:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
Lionel Messi returns to football after Father’s death, but his emotional message leaves fans worried
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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