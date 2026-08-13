/Lionel Messi returns to football after Father’s death, but his emotional message leaves fans worried

Argentina football team talisman Lionel Messi stepped back onto the pitch amid mounting uncertainty surrounding his professional future, which follows the recent passing of his father and longtime representative, Jorge Messi. The veteran forward entered the game as a second half substitute during Inter Miami's Leagues Cup fixture against Leon, marking his initial competitive appearance since his father's death.
Spectators tribute
Spectators at the stadium offered a profound tribute, erupting into sustained applause as the superstar walked toward the touchline to check into the match. Heavy grief has surrounded the player since Jorge Messi passed away on Saturday in Rosario at the age of 68 following a prolonged battle with illness. Beyond his parental role, Jorge was a monumental figure in his son's trajectory, acting as his primary advisor and business manager throughout his historical ascent in professional sports. The emotional fixture concluded in a tight 2-3 defeat for Inter Miami after the team conceded a decisive late goal.
Following the devastating bereavement, Lionel Messi broke his silence publicly by sharing a heartfelt and extensive message via social media yesterday.
"Pa, I still can't believe you're gone. It's very hard for me to imagine that I'm not going to see you anymore, that we're not going to talk anymore. I know you were suffering and that it's for the best, but you have gone too early. We still had a lot to enjoy together. You were asking me so much to play in the last World Cup, and days before it started, you got worse. It was the first time you weren't going to be in a tournament," Messi wrote on Instagram.
"Every time a game ended, I expected and missed your message. I realised that the situation was really bad. Still, I kept thinking that if I got as far as possible, it would give you time to watch a game. We got to the final, and you couldn't be there. When I arrived, you thought we had lost the final on penalties. We could not talk about anything that happened. You couldn't enjoy anything."
Irreplaceable void
A visibly devastated Messi admitted he is grappling with an irreplaceable void, while also casting doubt on whether he possesses the motivation to endure much longer in professional football without his pillar of support.
"I don't know what I'm going to do without you. I don't know how to go on. I was just playing football, and now I have a lot of doubts about whether I'm going to keep doing it for a long time. You were by my side from the beginning, and there was so little left until the end. Why couldn't you hold on a little longer, so we could have reached the finish line together?" Messi wrote.
"You were a father, friend, and representative. You were always the person you needed to be in every moment, and you were never wrong about anything. Beyond some reproaches or quarrels, you were always right. In the end, things turned out exactly as you said they would. I will miss you very much, but you will always be present, especially in the upbringing of my children, because I teach and raise them as you did me. Rest in peace and take care of us from above, as you did here. Thanks for everything. I love you, Pa."
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