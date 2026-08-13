/Lionel Messi returns to football after Father’s death, but his emotional message leaves fans worried

"You were a father, friend, and representative. You were always the person you needed to be in every moment, and you were never wrong about anything. Beyond some reproaches or quarrels, you were always right. In the end, things turned out exactly as you said they would. I will miss you very much, but you will always be present, especially in the upbringing of my children, because I teach and raise them as you did me. Rest in peace and take care of us from above, as you did here. Thanks for everything. I love you, Pa."