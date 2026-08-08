/Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi dies at 68 after prolonged Illness

Jorge Messi, father of Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68 after battling health issues, according to reports. His death marks a deeply personal loss for the football superstar, whose father played a major role in shaping his career from his early days in Rosario.
Jorge Messi passed away in Rosario, Argentina, after a prolonged illness. He had been receiving medical treatment in recent months, with the Messi family previously confirming that he was under medical supervision while asking the public and media to respect his privacy.
Concerns over Jorge Messi's health emerged during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi was visibly emotional after scoring against Algeria and later explained that his tears were unrelated to football, saying he had been going through "a few difficult days."
The moment prompted widespread speculation about his family situation. Soon after, the Messi family confirmed that Jorge was dealing with a health issue and was under medical supervision. The family also criticised speculation surrounding his condition and urged people to respect their privacy. Jorge’s death now brings a tragic conclusion to a health battle that had remained largely private.
Jorge Messi was much more than Lionel Messi’s father. He was a key figure in the footballer’s journey from Rosario to becoming one of the greatest players in football history.
He served as Messi's representative and remained closely involved in his professional career. Jorge supported his son during his formative years and later helped manage his professional affairs as Messi rose through the ranks and established himself at the highest level of the sport.
Lionel Messi’s emotional reaction during the World Cup had attracted significant attention at the time. After scoring against Algeria, he was seen in tears and later made it clear that the emotion was connected to difficulties away from football.
The Messi family subsequently addressed the reports about Jorge’s health, asking for sensitivity and discretion while confirming that he was receiving medical care. With Jorge Messi’s passing at 68, that emotional moment during the World Cup has taken on an even more poignant significance.
Jorge Messi is survived by his wife Celia and children Lionel, Rodrigo, Matías and María Sol, along with his grandchildren. For Lionel Messi, the loss is not only that of his father but also of a person who remained a constant presence throughout his extraordinary football journey.
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