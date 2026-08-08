Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi dies at 68 after prolonged Illness

Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi dies at 68 after prolonged Illness

Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi has died at the age of 68 after battling health issues for a prolonged period. A key figure in Messi’s journey, Jorge remained closely involved in the Argentina star’s career from his early days in Rosario.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi dies at 68 after prolonged Illness
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Amarnath Yatra Suspended for track repairs, adverse weather; Chadi mubarak to complete pilgrimage on August 28
2
3
4
5