Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour: When And Where To Watch? TV Details And Schedule - Check

The much-anticipated tour kicks off on December 13, 2025, in Kolkata, marking Messi’s first visit to India in more than a decade. Over the next three days, the Argentine superstar will travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, engaging with fans and taking part in a series of high-profile events that celebrate his legendary career.

Three Cities. Three Nights. One Global Football Icon.

• December 13 - Kolkata

• December 14 - Mumbai

• December 15 - Delhi

Where You Can Watch the Tour Live

Viewers across India can follow the GOAT Tour through multiple broadcast and streaming platforms. Fans without paid subscriptions can tune in free of cost, while those wanting enhanced digital access have additional options as well.

Television:

• DD Sports will broadcast live coverage of the GOAT Tour events throughout Messi’s visit, letting millions of viewers across the country catch the excitement on free-to-air TV.

Online Streaming:

• The Prasar Bharati official YouTube channel will stream the tour in real-time, making it easy for supporters to watch Messi’s appearances from anywhere using a smartphone or laptop.

• Digital subscribers can also follow the coverage on the SonyLIV app, which will feature selected matches, interviews and special content related to the tour.

FREE STREAMING ON WAVES

Waves OTT, the digital streaming platform of Prasar Bharati, is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for Indian sports fans by streaming Lionel Messi’s historic “GOAT India Tour” LIVE and completely free from December 13 to 15, exclusively on Waves OTT.

The tour begins in Kolkata, marking Messi’s much-awaited return to India after 14 years. Viewers can look forward to a high-energy, prime-time spectacle featuring a thrilling exhibition match with Indian and international football talent, Messi’s exclusive masterclass moments, nail-biting penalty shootouts, and a grand on-field felicitation of the football legend.

The evening will culminate in a special musical tribute celebrating Messi’s journey and his deep connection with fans.