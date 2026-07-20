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Lionel Messi scripts history, becomes second player after Brazil's Cafu to play in three FIFA World Cup finals

Lionel Messi's entry into this club comes with an even more distinct distinction: he is the first player ever to start in all three finals, as Cafu originally entered the 1994 final against Italy as a first-half substitute.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 02:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 02:07 AM IST
Lionel Messi scripts history, becomes second player after Brazil's Cafu to play in three FIFA World Cup finals
Image Credit: @AFASeleccionEN/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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