As defending champions Argentina stepped onto the pitch for the high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 final against reigning European champions Spain in New York, the 39-year-old Lionel Messi officially secured his place in the most exclusive tier of sporting immortality.
By participating in the showpiece match, Messi became only the second player in football history to actively play in three different FIFA World Cup finals, matching the legendary Brazilian right-back Cafu.
For over two decades, Cafu’s record stood completely untouched. The dynamic Brazilian defender set the benchmark by playing in the 1994, 1998, and 2002 finals.
While other iconic figures like Pele have technically won three World Cups, Pele did not actually feature on the pitch during the 1962 final due to an injury sustained early in the tournament.
Messi's entry into this club comes with an even more distinct distinction: he is the first player ever to start in all three finals, as Cafu originally entered the 1994 final against Italy as a first-half substitute.
Messi's trio of World Cup finals spans over a decade, charting the evolution of one of sports' greatest careers:
2014 (Rio de Janeiro): A 27-year-old Messi suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat to Germany at the Maracana Stadium, though he took home the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.
2022 (Lusail): In what many believed was his international swansong, Messi put on a masterclass, scoring twice in a chaotic 3-3 draw before converting his penalty to lift the trophy against France.
2026 (New Jersey): Defying father time at 39, Messi guided a transitioning Albiceleste squad through dramatic knockout rounds against Egypt and England to reach the grand finale.
While Cafu reached his third final at the age of 32, Messi has achieved the feat at 39, showcasing a remarkable adaptation of his style. No longer the rapid winger of 2014, the 2026 version of Messi has operated as an elite playmaker and ruthless final-third orchestrator.
Leading this tournament in expected assists and direct goal contributions, he has transformed how an aging superstar anchors a world-class team. Should Argentina emerge victorious against La Roja, Messi will surpass Cafu by securing his second World Cup title as an active on-field winner.
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