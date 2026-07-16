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Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal: The Bathing picture that predicted 2026 FIFA World Cup Final 19 years ago

The upcoming global football championship match features an almost unbelievable backstory that has completely captivated sports enthusiasts across social media

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal: The Bathing picture that predicted 2026 FIFA World Cup Final 19 years ago
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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