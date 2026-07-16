Defending champions Argentina moved within one win of creating FIFA World Cup history after beating England 2-1 in a dramatic 2026 semifinal, equalling Brazil's long-standing record for the most victories in a single edition of the tournament.
Lionel Salconi's side came from behind to stun England at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday. Anthony Gordon had given the Three Lions the lead in the 55th minute, but late strikes from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez in the 85th and 90+2nd minutes completed a remarkable comeback and sent Argentina into a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final.
The victory over England was Argentina's seventh win in seven matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026, matching Brazil's perfect seven-win campaign from the 2002 World Cup.
Brazil remain the only team to have won seven matches in a single World Cup en route to lifting the trophy. Argentina have now equalled that feat and will have the chance to surpass it when they face Spain in Sunday's final at New York Jersey Stadium.
Should Argentina defeat Spain in normal or extra time, they will become the first nation in FIFA World Cup history to win eight matches in a single edition of the tournament. Spain, meanwhile, enter the final unbeaten, having registered six wins and one draw during their campaign.
Captain Lionel Messi once again played a decisive role for Argentina, providing assists for both Enzo Fernandez's equaliser and Lautaro Martinez's dramatic winner. The two assists took Messi's tally to 12 goal contributions at FIFA World Cup 2026, comprising eight goals and four assists, strengthening his position at the top of the Golden Boot standings.
The 39-year-old has contributed directly to goals in all seven of Argentina's matches so far, underlining his influence during the defending champions' run to the final.
Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup 2026 stats
Matches: 7
Goals: 8
Assists: 4
Goal contributions: 12
Messi opened the tournament with a hat-trick against Algeria before scoring twice against Austria and adding further goals against Jordan, Cape Verde and Egypt. He also registered assists against Egypt, Switzerland and England.
Argentina are now one victory away from successfully defending the FIFA World Cup title they won in Qatar four years ago.
Only Italy (1938) and Brazil (1962) have previously retained the FIFA World Cup trophy. Victory over Spain would see Argentina become just the third nation to achieve the feat and the first to do so in more than six decades.
For England, the defeat marked another heartbreaking exit on the World Cup stage. Thomas Tuchel's side looked destined for a place in the final after Anthony Gordon's second-half opener, but Argentina's late comeback extended England's wait for a second FIFA World Cup title, with their only triumph still coming in 1966.
The Three Lions will now face France in the third-place playoff, while Argentina prepare for a blockbuster final against Spain.
Teams with the most wins in a single FIFA World Cup edition
Team Edition Wins
Brazil 2002 7
Argentina 2026* 7
Brazil 1970 6
Germany (West) 1974 6
Argentina 1986 6
France 1998 6
Germany 2014 6
France 2018 6
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