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Lionel Messi's Argentina equal Brazil's FIFA World Cup record, eye historic eighth win

Argentina equalled Brazil's all-time record for the most wins in a single FIFA World Cup edition after coming from behind to beat England 2-1 in the 2026 semifinal. Lionel Messi's side has now won all seven matches in the tournament and will become the first team in history to register eight wins in a single World Cup edition if they defeat Spain in the final.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Lionel Messi's Argentina equal Brazil's FIFA World Cup record, eye historic eighth win
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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