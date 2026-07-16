Defending champions Argentina staged a breathtaking late comeback to shatter England's World Cup dreams, securing a 2-1 victory in a thrilling semifinal clash on Wednesday night at the Atlanta Stadium. A 92nd-minute strike from Lautaro Martinez sealed the win for Argentina, setting up a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain.
England looked on course for a historic final appearance when Anthony Gordon fired them ahead in the 55th minute. The Three Lions defended resolutely and seemed set to hold on, but Argentina’s never-say-die spirit - fueled by the genius of Lionel Messi - produced a stunning turnaround in the closing stages.
Enzo Fernandez leveled the score in the 85th minute with a composed finish, igniting Argentine celebrations. Then, in the second minute of stoppage time, Messi delivered a trademark assist, floating a perfect ball for Lautaro Martínez to head home the winner. The Argentine striker’s powerful header sent the stadium into raptures and sealed a 2-1 victory.
The match was characterized by its physical intensity, with a reported record 19 fouls in the first half alone and multiple yellow cards. Both sides created chances, but Argentina’s experience and late quality proved decisive. Messi, despite not scoring, was instrumental in orchestrating the comeback, showcasing why he remains a force at 39.
Lionel Messi's Masterclass
At 39 years old, the Argentine captain Lionel delivered yet another iconic performance, providing two assists that turned the game on its head. His vision and leadership were on full display as he orchestrated the remontada in front of a passionate crowd in Atlanta.
Post-match celebrations showed Messi being hoisted by his teammates, a fitting image for a player chasing a record-extending World Cup title.
Path To The Final
Argentina, unbeaten in the tournament and looking to defend their 2022 crown, will now face Spain in the final on Sunday in New Jersey. Spain advanced with a strong performance in their semifinal (defeating France 2-0), bringing European flair and youthful talent like Lamine Yamal against Argentina's experience.
This will be the first World Cup final between the reigning European and South American champions, and a clash between the top two teams in the FIFA rankings. It promises to be a generational showdown: Messi vs. the rising stars of Spain.
The 2026 final pits two footballing powerhouses against each other in what many are calling a "dream final." Argentina seek a third star on their shirt, while Spain chase their second. With Messi potentially playing his last World Cup match, expect fireworks.
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