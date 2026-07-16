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Lionel Messi's Argentina stun England 2-1 in comeback win, set up FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain

In a thrilling semifinal, defending champions Argentina staged a remarkable late rally to defeat England 2-1, setting up a mouthwatering FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:28 AM IST
Lionel Messi's Argentina stun England 2-1 in comeback win, set up FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain
Image Credit: @AFASeleccionEN/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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