Lionel Messi’s much awaited arrival in Kolkata as part of the GOAT India Tour began with scenes of unmatched passion and excitement, but the celebration quickly spiralled into chaos, turning what was meant to be a historic fan moment into a logistical nightmare. Thousands packed the Salt Lake Stadium hoping for a glimpse of the Argentine legend, only to leave frustrated, angry and disappointed.

From the moment Messi arrived, the atmosphere was electric. Fans wearing Argentina jerseys flooded the stands, chants echoed across the stadium and the noise was deafening as the football icon waved to the crowd. Messi also unveiled a 70 foot statue of himself and interacted briefly with dignitaries, celebrities and organisers. However, his time inside the stadium turned out to be far shorter than expected.

Reason For Unrest

As Messi attempted a lap around the ground, heavy securitycordons and a large entourage made it nearly impossible for most fans to even catch a clear glimpse. Within minutes, unrest began to grow. Supporters booed organisers and politicians, shouting “scam” and “fraud” as frustration boiled over. Bottles were thrown onto the field, tents were reportedly upturned and some fans even tore seating from the stands and hurled them onto the pitch.

Chaos erupted at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium as angry fans hurled bottles and chairs from the stands. Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has left the stadium. More details are awaited



The situation deteriorated rapidly. Messi was hurried out of the stadium after only a brief appearance, prompting further outrage. As news spread that the football superstar had already left, crowds breached barricades and chaos erupted inside and outside the venue. What started as Messi mania soon became a massive mess, casting a shadow over the opening day of the tour.

The disappointment was particularly sharp for fans who had travelled long distances or made personal sacrifices to be there. One newly married couple even cancelled their honeymoon to see Messi live, calling the opportunity a once in a lifetime moment. For many like them, the short and chaotic appearance felt like a bitter end to months of anticipation.

What Are the Other Places Messi Is Visiting?

After the Kolkata leg, Messi was scheduled to fly to Hyderabad for the evening segment of the tour. He was then set to travel to Mumbai for an event at the Wankhede Stadium. The final stop of the GOAT India Tour was Delhi, where Messi was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Messi’s visit marked one of the most high profile appearances by an international football star in India in recent years. Security was tightened across venues, while ticket demand and fan turnout surged. However, the scenes at Salt Lake Stadium raised serious questions over crowd management and event planning, with organisers now under scrutiny as the tour moves to its next destinations.