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Lisandro Martinez apologises for Man United criticism after Atletico Madrid defeat, fined by Club

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has apologised for criticising the club’s hierarchy after their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid and has reportedly been fined. Martinez admitted his comments were driven by frustration, as United look to rebuild unity ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Lisandro Martinez apologises for Man United criticism after Atletico Madrid defeat, fined by Club
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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