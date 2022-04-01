हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
2022 FIFA World Cup Draw LIVE Updates: Check which groups the 32 teams will be playing in?

Check out all latest updates from FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw on our LIVE blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 1, 2022 - 20:54
Comments |
Source: Twitter

The teams participating in FIFA 2022 World Cup will know their fate and respective groups on Friday (April 1). The World Cup will be held between November to December 2022, all the teams will know who they face in the group stages of the tournament.

A total of 32 teams will compete, out of which 29 are confirmed and three spots still remain empty. The spots will be taken after the intercontinental playoff round ends in June 2022.

The countries occupying positions from 8 to 15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated in Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

1 April 2022, 20:33 PM

Legends have started arriving for the draw!

1 April 2022, 20:09 PM

England manager Gareth Southgate has arrived for the draw

1 April 2022, 20:02 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Adidas unveils official match ball 'Al Rihla'

Click here to read article

1 April 2022, 20:01 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 draw that kickstarts at 9.30 pm IST. 

Stay tuned for all updates here.

