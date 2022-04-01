2022 FIFA World Cup Draw LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi's Argentina in Group C, Spain and Germany in Group E

1 April 2022, 22:37 PM
Pot 3 draw
Iran in Group B, position B2
Senegal in Group A, they are at A3
Poland in Group C, they are at C4
Serbia in Group G, they are at G2
Tunisia in Group D, they are at D4
Japan in Group E, at E4
Morocco in Group F, at F3
Korea Republic in Group H, at H4
Brazil to play Serbia in first match
Uruguay to play S Korea in first match
1 April 2022, 22:23 PM
Pot 2 Draws
Netherlands in Group A, position A4
USA in Group B, they are at B3
Mexico in Group C, they are at C3
Denmark in Group D, they are at D3
Germany in Group E, they are at E3
Croatia in Group F, at F4
Switzerland in Group G, at G3
Uruguay in Group H, at H3
1 April 2022, 22:10 PM
Draws begin - first up Pot 1
Qatar and they go into Group A in position A1
England are in Group B and in position B1
Argentina in Group C, position C1
France in Group D, position D1
Spain in Group E, position E1
Belgium in Group F, position F1
Brazil in Group G, position G1
Portugal in Group H, position H1
1 April 2022, 22:08 PM
Hosts for the evening
Jermaine Jenas, USA World Cup winner Carli Lloyd. Sam Johnson, the Bristish TV presenter are the hosts for tonight.
1 April 2022, 22:06 PM
The Trophy is here
Didier Deschamps, the France manager from 2018, carries the trophy itself to the stage. With him is a young boy, a France fan, who saw his team win in Russia.
1 April 2022, 22:01 PM
FIFA Preisdent's speech
Gianni’s message for peace: “We face some turbulences, our world is aggressive and we need some occasions to bring people together. To all the leaders, stop the conflicts and the wars.”
1 April 2022, 21:40 PM
Glimpses from the draw ceremony performances here
That was some #FinalDraw performance!
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022
1 April 2022, 21:33 PM
Here's the official mascot for FIFA World Cup 2022
He's come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone!
Introducing: La'eeb - the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 Official Mascot
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022
1 April 2022, 21:06 PM
The draw ceremony begins
It is time for the draw finally. 32 participating teams to be grouped today. Check all latest updates here.
1 April 2022, 20:43 PM
WATCH: The FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy is here and it is looking beautiful!
#FinalDraw | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022
1 April 2022, 20:33 PM
Legends have started arriving for the draw!
Two #FIFAWorldCup winners. Two thumbs up. Under one hour to go until the #FinalDraw
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022
1 April 2022, 20:09 PM
England manager Gareth Southgate has arrived for the draw
Gareth Southgate is here, but has he brought the waistcoat?
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022
1 April 2022, 20:02 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Adidas unveils official match ball 'Al Rihla'
1 April 2022, 20:01 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 draw that kickstarts at 9.30 pm IST.
Stay tuned for all updates here.