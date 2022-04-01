2022 FIFA World Cup Draw LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi's Argentina in Group C, Spain and Germany in Group E

The teams participating in FIFA 2022 World Cup will know their fate and respective groups on Friday (April 1). The World Cup will be held between November to December 2022, all the teams will know who they face in the group stages of the tournament.

A total of 32 teams will compete, out of which 29 are confirmed and three spots still remain empty. The spots will be taken after the intercontinental playoff round ends in June 2022.

The countries occupying positions from 8 to 15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated in Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.