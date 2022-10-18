Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Bengal vs Jaipur

NewsOther Sports
Bengal Warriors will head into this contest in a confident frame of mind having won their last three matches. The Warriors will be eager to maintain their winning streak and will be hoping that skipper Maninder Singh can once again lead by example. Maninder Singh has notched up 41 raid points in four games and will fancy his chances against any defence in the league. He has also enjoyed great support from the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda whenever needed, making the Warriors a formidable attack force.

Similar to Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won their last three games and are above the Season 7 champions in the standings. Unsurprisingly, Arjun Deshwal has been the Panthers’ main raider this season having amassed 43 raid points and he will need to be on top of his game if he wants to unsettle the Warriors’ defence.

18 October 2022
19:22 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Jaipur - Tight contest!

Jaipur Pink Panthers leading the match against Bengal Warriors with 2 points inside the first half. Both teams giving each other a very tight contest.

BEN 7 - 9 JAI

19:19 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Jaipur - LIVESTREAM

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, check HERE.

19:10 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Jaipur - Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 match.

