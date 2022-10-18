Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Jaipur lead by 8 point at HT
BLR vs JAI, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action of the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers below
Bengal Warriors will head into this contest in a confident frame of mind having won their last three matches. The Warriors will be eager to maintain their winning streak and will be hoping that skipper Maninder Singh can once again lead by example. Maninder Singh has notched up 41 raid points in four games and will fancy his chances against any defence in the league. He has also enjoyed great support from the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda whenever needed, making the Warriors a formidable attack force.
The battle lines have been drawn and the countdown has begun!
In just one hour, the #PantherSquad will take on the #BengalWarriors in an intense game that you won't want to miss! #BENvJPP #JaiHanuman #TopCats #JaipurPinkPanthers #JPP #Jaipur #vivoProKabaddi — Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) October 18, 2022
Similar to Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won their last three games and are above the Season 7 champions in the standings. Unsurprisingly, Arjun Deshwal has been the Panthers’ main raider this season having amassed 43 raid points and he will need to be on top of his game if he wants to unsettle the Warriors’ defence.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Jaipur - JPP lead by 8 points
It is half-time at the moment and Jaipur Pink Panthers are leading the game by 8 points. Bengal Warriors need to bounce back soon if they want to win this contest.
BEN 12 - 20 JAI
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Jaipur - Tight contest!
Jaipur Pink Panthers leading the match against Bengal Warriors with 2 points inside the first half. Both teams giving each other a very tight contest.
BEN 7 - 9 JAI
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Jaipur - LIVESTREAM
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Jaipur - Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 match.
