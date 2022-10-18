Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Jaipur win

Bengal Warriors will head into this contest in a confident frame of mind having won their last three matches. The Warriors will be eager to maintain their winning streak and will be hoping that skipper Maninder Singh can once again lead by example. Maninder Singh has notched up 41 raid points in four games and will fancy his chances against any defence in the league. He has also enjoyed great support from the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda whenever needed, making the Warriors a formidable attack force.

In just one hour, the #PantherSquad will take on the #BengalWarriors in an intense game that you won't want to miss! #BENvJPP #JaiHanuman #TopCats #JaipurPinkPanthers #JPP #Jaipur #vivoProKabaddi — Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) October 18, 2022

Similar to Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won their last three games and are above the Season 7 champions in the standings. Unsurprisingly, Arjun Deshwal has been the Panthers’ main raider this season having amassed 43 raid points and he will need to be on top of his game if he wants to unsettle the Warriors’ defence.