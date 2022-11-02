topStoriesenglish
BENGAL WARRIORS VS TAMIL THALAIVAS 2022

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Score and Updates: Tamil Thalaivas lead at half time

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 09:09 PM IST

The Patna Pirates registered back-to-back victories after defeating Gujarat Giants 34-28 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Monday. Speaking about their victory, star raider Sachin said, "I am really happy with our performance. Our raiders and defenders have been playing very well. It feels great to be winning. Our coach had told us to play an attacking game against Gujarat Giants and we were successful in doing so."

The Telugu Titans will hope to turn their fortunes when they take on U Mumba, however, the Mumbai side has been in tremendous form, defeating Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors in their last two games. The Tamil Thalaivas will look to continue their form when they face off against Bengal Warriors, however, the Tamil side will face stiff competition from Bengal's raider Maninder Singh.

U.P. Yoddhas beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24 in a match defined more by the brilliance of the Yoddhas' defensive unit at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Raider Pardeep Narwal also chipped in with 6 points and with that became the first player to cross 1400 raid points in the history of vivo Pro Kabaddi.

02 November 2022
20:49 PM

PKL Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE Updates: Tamil Thalaivas on top

Narender scores 8 points inside first half to hand TT 9 points lead in the first half.

BW 10-19 TT

20:32 PM

PKL Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE Updates: LIVESTREAM!

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online

20:30 PM

PKL Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE Updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL season 9 match.

