Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Maninder Singh vs Pradeep Narwal

Bengal Warriors will enter into this game after an impressive win against Gujarat Giants. The Maninder led side has five wins, four losses and a tie in the competition. Captain Maninder Singh has been the leading raider for the Warriors this season with 103 raid points and he has got good support from Shrikant Jadhav who has scored 46 raid points. All-rounder Deepak Hooda has also played his part in offence with 30 raid points. In the defence category, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the star campaigner for the Warriors with 33 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have added good value to the side with 23 and 20 tackle points for the Warriors.

On the other hand, U.P. Yoddhas have had a decent season so far with four wins, five losses and a tie to their kitty. Surender Gill is in sublime form and has scored 107 raid points for the Yoddhas and he has been accompanied by the record-breaker Pardeep Narwal who has scored 90 raid points so far this season. As far as defence is concerned, Ashu Singh has taken up the defensive responsibilities exceptionally well and has amassed 30 tackle points. He has been supported by Sumit and Nitesh Kumar’s duo who have scored 25 and 18 tackle points for the Yoddhas and will look to up their game in this upcoming encounter.

Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddhas head-to-head

Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas have played 10 matches against each other. Out of these, Bengal Warriors have won four matches while U.P. Yoddhas have three wins. Three matches ended in a tie.