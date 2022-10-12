Bengaluru Bulls Vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Mahender Singh vs Maninder Singh in today's contest

In another big clash in the Pro Kabbadi League Seaspn 9 today, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Bengal Warriors in the first match that starts at 7.30 pm IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will broadcast live on Hotstar and on TV, fans can watch it on Star Sports Network. The Bengaluru Bulls are on a high after clinching a thrilling 41-39 victory against Puneri Paltan, but they will face a very tough challenge from Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh and Deepak Hooda in their next match.

Maninder and Deepak racked up 22 points to help their team defeat Telugu Titans in their last match. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas' Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill will be hoping to bounce back after a tough 23-30 loss against U Mumba in their last match. However, they will face a raging Dabang Delhi KC team, who are looking strong in all departments. Bengal Warriors will be a tough opponent as they possess talents like Maninder Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda etc.