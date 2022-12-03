topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND 2022

Sports News LIVE | Australia build on lead vs West Indies on Day 4 of 1st Test

LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 3: Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Australia vs West Indies 1st Test continue as well as Abu Dhabi T10 League and Pro Kabaddi League matches. Check all Updates here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 08:44 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Sports News LIVE | Australia build on lead vs West Indies on Day 4 of 1st Test
LIVE Blog

Pat Cummins' Australia are continuing to dominate the first Test, strengthening their grip on the match with every over. The hosts have now extended their lead over 350 and look to go even further. The only wicket to fall for Australia is of Usman Khawaja, who fell for 6 runs off 13 balls. The onus will be on the likes of Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder and Roston Chase to deliver the goods with the ball. Joseph has already produced some pacy bouncers at the batters, almost ripping apart the head of Marnus Labuschagne. 

It will be interesting to see what score does Cummins thinks is enough for Australians to pick wickets. West Indies could not even make 300 in the first innings and batting will only get tougher in the 4th innings on Day 4 and 5. Anything between 450 and 500 should be enough for the hosts to win this match.

There is another Test match taking place on lifeless track of Rawalpindi between Pakistan and England. In this first Test, Pakistan continue to build a big score after England posted 657 in the first innings. They will resume Day 3 at 181/0 with openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique just 10 and 11 runs away from their respective tons. This Test, however, is heading towards a dull draw. 

There are T10 League Playoffs taking place today as well. Three matches are also to be played in Pro Kabbadi League 2022. 

03 December 2022
08:44 AM

AUS vs WI 1st Test: Hosts build lead

Austalians continue to build lead in the 2nd innings over West Indies in the first Test at Perth. The lead has already touched the 400-run mark and West Indies are under pressure here. A possible loss awaiting them untill they punch above their weight from hereon. 

WI 283

AUS 598/4 d & 85/1 (22)

Day 4: 1st Session - Australia lead by 400 runs

Pakistan vs England 2022Australia vs West Indies 2022sports news today liveBabar AzamBen stokesPKL 2022sports news IndiaLive cricket newssports news latest updatescricket live updatesAUS vs WI livePAK vs ENG live score

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'