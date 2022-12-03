Sports News LIVE | Australia build on lead vs West Indies on Day 4 of 1st Test

Pat Cummins' Australia are continuing to dominate the first Test, strengthening their grip on the match with every over. The hosts have now extended their lead over 350 and look to go even further. The only wicket to fall for Australia is of Usman Khawaja, who fell for 6 runs off 13 balls. The onus will be on the likes of Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder and Roston Chase to deliver the goods with the ball. Joseph has already produced some pacy bouncers at the batters, almost ripping apart the head of Marnus Labuschagne.

It will be interesting to see what score does Cummins thinks is enough for Australians to pick wickets. West Indies could not even make 300 in the first innings and batting will only get tougher in the 4th innings on Day 4 and 5. Anything between 450 and 500 should be enough for the hosts to win this match.

There is another Test match taking place on lifeless track of Rawalpindi between Pakistan and England. In this first Test, Pakistan continue to build a big score after England posted 657 in the first innings. They will resume Day 3 at 181/0 with openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique just 10 and 11 runs away from their respective tons. This Test, however, is heading towards a dull draw.

There are T10 League Playoffs taking place today as well. Three matches are also to be played in Pro Kabbadi League 2022.