Sports News LIVE | Pat Cummins' Australia inch closer to win vs West Indies in 1st Test

PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND 2022

LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 4: Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Australia vs West Indies 1st Test continue as well as Abu Dhabi T10 League and Pro Kabaddi League matches. Check all Updates here.

 

Australia will be looking to inch closer to win in the first Test vs West Indies in the last day at Perth. Thr only obstacle in front of them will be the West Indian opener Kraigg Brathwaite. He completed a century already and has looked the best batter on the job from the visiting team. All that Brathwaite needs is some support from the other end to pull off  a draw as a win from here would only be a miracle and well all know that miracles don't take place so frequently. Up against them will be the quartet of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon which will be very difficult to cross.

In the other Test happening at Rawalpindi in Pakistan, the hosts are trailing by 158 runs. The Day 4 will see Agha Salman and Zahid Mahmood resume Pakistan innings from 499/7. There were 3 centurions for Pakistan too on the third day of the Test match in Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam. Pakistan will aim to bat as many overs as possible on Day 4 to ensure the draw is on. 

In Abu Dhabi T10 League, the third place playoff will be played between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army. The final will also be played today between New York Strikers and Deccan Gladiators. Two PKL matches are to be played today. First match is between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants. The second match will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas.   

04 December 2022
09:54 AM

AUS vs WI 1st Test: Lunch called 

First session comes to an end on Day 5 of the first Test between Australia and West Indies and the visitors are struggling with 7 wickets down. Think the Aussies will be able to pick the remaining 3 wickets in the next session. 

AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d

WI 283 & 258/7 (90)

West Indies need 240 runs

09:31 AM

AUS vs WI 1st Test: Australia nearing big win

West Indies have lost 7 wickets now and they are inching towards a massive loss in the first Test as Josh Hazlewood dismisses Joshua Da Silva, caught by Usman Khawaja. 

AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d

WI 283 & 233/7 (84.3)

West Indies need 265 runs

09:07 AM

AUS vs WI 1st Test: Holder departs

Jason Holder falls too for just 3 made off 35 balls. Travis Head with the wicket and Steve Smith takes the catch. West Indies now just 4 wickets away from loss in first Test. Australians will come even more harder at them. 

AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d

WI 283 & 221/6 (79.5)

Day 5: 1st Session - West Indies need 277 runs
 

08:47 AM

AUS vs WI: Windies in spot of bother

When Day 5 began, it seemed that West Indies will be competitive today. But they have now given way to Australia to dominate. Mayers and Brathwaite gone in quick succesion. Brathwaite scored a fine hundred and was their best batter. Aussies begin to smell victory. 

AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d

WI 283 & 214/5 (75)

Day 5: 1st Session - West Indies need 284 runs

