Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 10 LIVE score and updates: Indian women's hockey team inch towards bronze medal
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 10 and much more.
Team India will begin their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with an aim to increase the number of medals from 40 to over 50. First up will be the women's hockey team who will be playing for the bronze medal vs New Zealand. They were knocked out of the gold medal match in a controversial semi-final clash vs Australia where the clock timer did not start in time for which the International Hockey Federation has already apologised to Hockey India and its fans.
The other big match is between Indian women's cricket team as they take on world champions Australia in the final of the T20 competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Harmapreet Kaur's team has already assured the silver for India by qualifying for the final but they will be looking for the gold in their debut in CWG. The team has won 3 games on the trot since the narrow loss to Australians in the opening encounter. Team India will be looking to beat the Aussies this time around.
#TeamIndia, led by @ImHarmanpreet, are through to the @birminghamcg22 cricket final!@BCCIWomen are assured of a silver, but we will be gunning for GOLD! #EkIndiaTeamIndia | @ghosh_annesha | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/q5Atj1wtjl — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 6, 2022
Not to forget, Indian badminton team will be in action as well in their respective semi-finals. Tokyo medallist PV Sindhu will be in action as well alongside Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth. There are five medals to be won in badminton, in total.
The Indian boxing team will go for four gold medals today later in the day. Amit Panghal will be in action in his flyweight category.
India have won 40 medals in Commonwealth Games 2022 so far and with Archery and Shooting missing in this competition, India will look to take the tally beyond 50, which should be called as one of the successful campaigns for India. Two days are remaining in CWG, with plenty of finals still to be played in which Indians are in action.
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
Indian women's team panic in the last 3 minutes. Some silly errors. Lalremsiami got a yellow card, was off for 2 minutes, remaining part of the gme. Then Navneet used foot to kick the ball, giving NZ the penalty stroke. And NZ converted to make it 1-1.
Now the match heads to penalty shoots and winner gets the bronze.
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
NZ have taken their keeper off for an extra outfield player on the field. They trail 0-1 and giving themselves the best chance to score the equaliser.
India 3 mins away from bronze.
India 1-0 NZ
Badminton, women's singles!
Sindhu is in some pain but she has taken the first game 21-19. Yeo is looking for big rallies and the second game could be crucial.
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
Wow, what a quarter. NZ almost scored the equaliser. Olivia Merry deflected the ball in but the goal was disallowed as India use a referral and video referee saw that NZ didn’t take the ball five yards behind after they got the free hit, hence no goal counted.
India 1-0 NZ at end of Q3
Sindhu in action soon!
Indian shuttler takes on Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min after a tough test against another talented youngster Goh Jin Wei.
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
India gets a rare PC and then fail to convert it. Need more urgency in the penalty corner chances. They lead 1-0 and they need to maintain the same intensity till the end as NZ will come out hard.
India 1-0 NZ
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
And Salima Tete with a stunning goal, turns and flicks it into the nets, in India's 3rd attemp to hit a goal. They finally up 1-0.
India 1-0 NZ
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
End of first quarter and India seem to have lost the momentum with which they played in first five minutes. They need to retain the ball as much as possible. More clear passes and co-ordinated running needed.
India 0-0 NZ
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
PC for New Zealand but they fail to convert it, some nervy moments for Indian women in their circle. Need to pull up their socks here.
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
Navneet is into the NZ circle quickly but India fail to make the best use of it as NZ defenders hit the ball away. Indians have begun on a positive note. Viren Rasquinha, on commentary, says India need to forget about what happened in last game and focus today.
If you are wondering what happened in semis vs Australia, read here.
CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
We are done with two beautiful national anthems of India and New Zealand and now time for play to begin.
Here we go!
India women's hockey team in bronze medal match vs New Zealand. Get warmed up with this stat!
India-NZ W today at Birmingham. Their CWG stat:
1998 India lost 03 (br); 2002 lost 1-3 (p), beat 2-1 (SF), 2006: beat 1-0 (SF), 2014 lost 0-3 (p). Ind have beaten NZ twice in the SF, why not today in the Br match?
— stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) August 7, 2022
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2022 on our live blog here.
Today is Day 10 of CWG 2022. And many Indians are in action.
