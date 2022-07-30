NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar in Gold contention

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday (July 30).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 03:01 PM IST


After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday. Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie. The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan.
In Badmintion there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Australia. The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring. In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event. In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.

India’s Day 2 Schedule at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 and IST Time and telecast details - 

Swimming

Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's team final and individual qualification

Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)

Athletics

Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)

Boxing

54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)

66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday)

86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)

Squash

Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm)

Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm)

Table Tennis

Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)

Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)

Cycling

Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm ? 6.15 pm)

Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm ? 6.15 pm)

Men's Keirin first round

Esow Alben (8.30 pm ? 11.30 pm)

Hockey

Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)

Weightlifting

Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm)

Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm)

Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm)

Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)

Lawn Bowls

Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm)

Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm to 6.15 pm

Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm to12.45 am on Sunday)

Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm to 12.45 am on Sunday).

30 July 2022
14:57 PM

Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final

India's Sanket Safar lifts 135 kg in clean and jerk and is leading currently. The gold medal is very much possible. Stay tuned! 

14:37 PM

Sanket on FIRE!

Weightlifter lifts 113 kg in his first attempt! Brilliant lifting by the Indian youngster so far.

14:21 PM

Weightlifting!

Sanket lifted 107 kg successfully in his first attempt. Then Sanket Mahadev lifts 111KG in his 2nd attempt!! (Stay Tuned)

14:20 PM

Badminton

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa beat SL's Dias and Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9 in mixed doubles match of mixed team event.

14:02 PM

Marathon!

India's Nitendra Singh Rawat starts the action in the men's marathon at the Birmingham Games.

Badminton: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini win the first game against Sri Lanka in the mixed team Group A match, 21-14.

13:29 PM

Weightlifting!

22-year-old Sanket Sargar is the first to appear from the Indian lifters, the national champ of his weight is highly considered as a medal contender by his teammates.

13:12 PM

Medal tally after Day 1

12:38 PM

Badminton news!

After a dominant performance yesterday against Pakistan, India will take on Sri Lanka and Australia today.

12:32 PM

Know all about today's events from the video below:

11:56 AM
11:55 AM

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022

When and where to watch Boxing live in India?

11:23 AM
11:21 AM

India Day 1 at CWG 2022 round-up

India women's win in hockey, PV Sindhu and Co start with victory

11:14 AM

Hello and welcome to Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 live on Zee News. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates of the games taking place in Birmingham. Stay tuned for more updates.

 

