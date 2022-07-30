After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday. Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie. The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan.

In Badmintion there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Australia. The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring. In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event. In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.

India’s Day 2 Schedule at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 and IST Time and telecast details -

Swimming

Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)



Artistic Gymnastics

Women's team final and individual qualification

Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)

Athletics

Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)

Boxing

54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)

66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday)

86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)

Squash

Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm)

Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm)



Table Tennis

Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)

Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)

Cycling

Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm ? 6.15 pm)

Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm ? 6.15 pm)

Men's Keirin first round

Esow Alben (8.30 pm ? 11.30 pm)

Hockey

Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)

Weightlifting

Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm)

Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm)

Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm)

Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)

Lawn Bowls

Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm)

Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm to 6.15 pm

Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm to12.45 am on Sunday)

Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm to 12.45 am on Sunday).