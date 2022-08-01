Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES: India fight back in Lawn Bowls semifinal
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday (August 1).
After an action-filled third day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian contingent will be looking forward to progress further in sports like squash, lawn bowls, boxing and hockey and seal some more medals in weightlifting, badminton and table tennis. The action will start from 1 PM onwards with lawn bowls semifinals in Women’s Fours category.
The team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh will take on Team New Zealand. They have progressed to the semis after a win over Norfolk Island in QFs. Team India had finished 2nd in their group D.
Day 4 at CWG @birminghamcg22
Take a at #B2022 events scheduled for 1st August
Catch #TeamIndia in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonyLIV and don't forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/UDwvKOXJI9 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022
In Men’s 81 kg weightlifting, Ajay Singh will be in action from 2PM onwards, with an aim to seal another medal for his country that has dominated the sport in the 2022 edition of CWG so far with five medals. Joshna Chinappa will take on Canada`s Hollie Naughton in QFs of Women`s singles in squash from 6:00 PM onwards.
Sushila Devi will take on Harriet Bonface of Malawi in the Women’s 48 kg QFs while Suchika Tariyal will take on Rita Rabinda of Zambia in Women’s 57 kg round of 16 match. Men’s Table Tennis team will play their semifinal clash against Nigeria from 11:30 PM onwards with an aim to confirm a medal for their country.
At 3:30 PM, Indian fans will get to see the mixed badminton team in action in semis where the team will be eyeing a medal.
Weightlifting: Close one for Ajay Singh
India's Ajay Singh just manages to lift 137kg in his first attempt, judges give it 2-1 in his favour. Ajay will go up to 138kg in his 2nd effort in snatch.
Lawn Bowls: Brilliant frame for India
India have stormed into a 3-point lead in their women's pair semifinal against New Zealand. India lead 10-7 after the 10th frame.
Weightlight: Ajay Singh will attempt 137kg now
India have high hopes from Ajay Singh in 81kg category after 3 gold medals by lifters so far. Ajay Singh will attempt 137kg in his first effort in Snatch, we wait for the Indian!
Weightlifting: Pakistan's Haider Ali lifts 135kg
Pakistan weightlifter Haider Ali went for 135kg in his first attempt at Snatch, same as India's Ajay Singh and completes the lift!
Lawn Bowls: New Zealand draw level
New Zealand have snapped India's run of six successive points, levelling the women's pair semifinal at 7-7 after the 9th frame.
Lawn Bowls: India roar into lead
India have fought back brilliantly in the 8th frame, notching up two more points to storm into the lead at 7-6 in the women's pairs semifinal against New Zealand.
Weightlifting: Ajay Singh is ready!
Indian lifter Ajay Singh is getting ready to compete in 81kg category. He will first attempt 135kg in snatch and then 165 kg in clean and jerk.
Lawn Bowls: India reduce gap further
India have cut down the gap to just 1 points, with the score at 5-6 in their women's pair semifinal.
Lawn Bowls: India cut the lead
India have managed to cut down New Zealand lead down to 3-6 with a couple of points.
Weightlifting action to start soon
Ajay Singh from India will be in action soon as weightlifting events begins at 2pm with the 81kg category.
#Weightlifter Ajay Kumar is ready for his event today at #CommonwealthGames2022
Let's #Cheer4India #IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/U2paR67JJj
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022
New Zealand have stormed into early lead
The Kiwis have stretched out an early lead of 6-1 in the lawn bowls women's four semifinals.
Now this is Special folks
CWG | Lawn Bowls: India quartet of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni & Rupa Tirkey are through to Semis of Women's Fours event with 17-9 win over Norfolk Island
India will take on Kiwis in Semis tomorrow at 1300 hrs IST #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/UNCM59EvPz
— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2022
Lawn Bowls semifinals up first
India will face off against New Zealand in the women’s fours semifinal. Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey are in action first up.
Achinta Sheuli adds third gold on Day 3
Weighlifter Achinta Sheuli added a third gold medal for Team India on Day 3 on Sunday (July 31). The 20-year-old set a new CWG record to win in 73kg category. Read all about it here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
